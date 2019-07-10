An important meeting Wednesday afternoon about the future of tolls on the new Mobile River Bridge.
Several state lawmakers representing Baldwin County met with Alabama Department of Transportation, or ALDOT, officials in Spanish Fort to talk about the bridge and the toll issue.
This while about a half dozen people against tolls held signs outside the meeting saying "no tolls."
The news media was not allowed in the meeting.
Afterwards, state lawmakers as well as ALDOT officials talked about what happened at the meeting.
We also talked to some of the anti-toll people and some voiced their opposition to tolls directly to state transportation officials and lawmakers.
ALDOT officials said they would hold a news conference soon to talk more about the bridge and tolls, but ALDOT Director John Cooper said he couldn't see how the bridge could be built without tolls.
As far as seeking outside funding, Cooper said, "I’ve tried to get any funding from any source I could get it from. I will accept any funding that anybody makes available to. I’ve not been successful in doing that."
Republican State Representative Matt Simpson, who attended the meeting, said afterwards, "There’s no definitive answer that I can sit here and tell you they know exactly how much this toll's going to be, or they know exactly how much these passes will be, they know exactly the frequent users versus the unlimited pass. I can’t tell you, I don’t know that answer. They don’t know that answer."
Larissa Goodrich said she was against any tolls and told ALDOT officials while they were leaving, "I stand by no tolls, and if we can’t build the bridge, than we won’t build the bridge and we will go all the way. If that means we have to go and get us a lawyer and we have to sue the state, then that’s what we’re going to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.