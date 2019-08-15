SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – Those against the new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project getting together on Thursday night to share their concerns about the project and how it will affect them.
Dozens were turned away because too many people showed up. For those who made it inside, many had the same message.
“My commute back and forth would be quite a hardship,” said Alec Thigpen.
“I’ll have to retire and quit and I’ll lose my retirement and everything,” said Michele Watson. “I’ve worked there for 39 years and I’ll lose a lot of retirement money. I need to work another three years and this is just going to affect me.”
At issue, the cost to cross. A $6 toll each way or a $90 monthly plan.
“I think economically it’s bad for both Mobile County and Baldwin County,” said Dorothy Romane. “I think there’s a better way to do it.”
Jim Phillips is one of the few hundred who showed up for the meeting on Thursday night, but he is for the toll.
“The people are going to have to fork up something to pay for it,” he said. “There is no other way to do it.”
Phillips said a bridge is necessary and the toll has to happen. His thoughts, a far cry from many in attendance, but he is here to hear the other side.
“I’m willing to listen to what everyone has got to say,” he said. “I go to Mobile 3-5 days a week, so if I have to pay $90 a month to do that, I’ll do it.”
Nobody from ALDOT was at the meeting, but those in attendance do hope that their message reaches them loud and clear that they do not want a toll.
