MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- The proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway is the talk of the town in Southern Alabama.
FOX10 News has been asking questions about the toll and how it could affect the community.
Some truck drivers are now weighting in and how a $24 toll each way could hurt their business.
“That's ridiculous, that's $50,” said Phil Atkinson, a truck driver driving through the area on Tuesday. “I'm an owner operator, I have to pay that. It comes out of my pocket.”
“That's gonna cut into our profits of what we're making and that's probably gonna end up getting passed on,” said James Slinkard, another truck driver driving through the area on Tuesday.
While the project is still years from completion, truck drivers said they may think twice about taking jobs that come through the area, which means business could lose out on the dollars they spend.
“I could bypass this,” Atkinson said. “So here at this truck stop right here they wouldn't get my money, I wouldn't be spending my money on fuel and food and what not.”
“We don't go to the northeast anymore because of those tolls,” Slinkard said. “We don't go to Chicago and all up in there because of all the high-rated tolls and the high fuel tax up there. We just quit taking freight into those places.”
ALDOT plans to offer a monthly pass for daily commuters, but at this point it is unclear if they are going to do something for the truck drivers who come through the area often.
