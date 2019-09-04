MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There is a new development regarding the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.
Despite Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declaring the Interstate 10 bridge plan dead, the Federal Highway Administration appears to be moving forward as if it is still a viable project.
Toll opponent and state auditor Jim Zeigler says this concerns him.
Zeigler says the FHA actually took a step toward finalizing plans for the project.
The Federal Highway Administration issued its “Notice of Final Federal Agency Action of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.”
“The Aug. 30 FHwA action was the next step for a live project, not a dead project,” Zeigler said in a news release Wednesday morning.
“The FHwA acted as if nothing had happened in Alabama. They took the next step toward finalizing the I-10 toll project,” Zeigler said.
FOX10 News is asking questions about what this means, and we will let you know what we find out.
