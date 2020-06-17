The Mobile Unified Command held a news conference Wednesday talking about the latest COVID numbers in Mobile County and the possible effects of recent protests.
The Unified Command is made up of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, and Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold.
Statewide, there was encouraging news.
After days of seeing 600 to 800 new cases, there were over 390 reported Tuesday in Alabama.
In Mobile County, the number was 25 new cases reported, but down for the third day.
Dr. Eichold talked about whether there were any indications that recent protest rallies in Mobile caused an increase in virus cases.
He said, "County health department data, we have not seen an increase in cases due to the protesting. Some of the protesting has not been through during the incubation period, so we just have to watch the data and see."
Also, in Mobile County, one death was reported.
That brings the total in Mobile County to 131.
