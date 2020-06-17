Some good news in general for Mobile County coming out of Wednesday afternoon's Unified Command Briefing on COVID-19.
The Mobile County Health Department says the number of new cases reported was 25, but down for the third day.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson says Mobile County no longer leads the state in COVID cases and that our numbers seem to be in check.
He also says hospitals are in excellent shape as far as available beds and are only admitting COVID patients who need to be admitted.
But he says its important to not drop our guard.
The mayor and County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold were asked if they had heard about reports that President Trump could be coming to Mobile for a rally for U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville.
Mayor Stimpson said, "The City of Mobile has not been contacted by the Trump or the Tuberville campaign, nor have we directly reached out to the White House about the event because we've not been contacted."
Dr. Eichold said, "The current state health order applies through July the 3rd so this will be after that timeline and we'll have to wait and see what the Governor and the Alabama Department of Public Health recommendation will be at that time."
And the mayor did say with other parts of Alabama having big increases in cases, he did not know when more venues would open up.
Governor Kay Ivey's amended "Safer at Home" order is through July 3rd, but Stimpson said he didn;t think the governor has confidence right now to to ease more restrictions.
