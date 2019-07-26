MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The spirit in Mobile a stark contrast from viral videos showing New York city officers being doused with buckets of water, even having one thrown at them, this past weekend.
Mobilians disgraced watching the videos.
"There to help and why would they want to attack them?"
"Police officers have a hard job to do and for them to remain that professional, i think was great. but it's a disgrace."
"It makes me a little discouraged with people in general, that they would attack the police officers when they're there to protect us."
Mobile police officers say, though the national narrative is important, their focus is here at home.
"Our narrative is more important because it goes to what we do here locally in our communities to make them better."
Commander Curtis Graves says events like movie in the park are hosted to show their appreciation, giving back to the community.
Sandy Delchamps says our officers efforts could be the difference, as community engagement like this is not seen in all places.
"This is what it's all about, getting everybody together, gathering everybody together so you know cause it's family and we need to act like family and come together and it's just beautiful to see the mobile police department, they come together, they work together, they think outside the box, they want to help people and help the community.
