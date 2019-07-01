Mosquitoes are hard to avoid in the heat of summer. They thrive along the hot and humid Gulf Coast, but a little gardening can help fight the blood sucking bugs. Blair Kovar at Blair's nursery, sells several plants that mosquitoes don't like. She starts by showing us a tall, grassy plant.
"This is going to be your lemon grass here. It's a taller grass a lot of people use it in their landscaping or planters but it being an herb you can use it to cook with,” Kovar said. “It's a great alternative to keep those pesky bugs away definitely like around a pool or a patio."
Lemon grass grows thick and tall, but there are smaller plants that can help too.
Citronella
"We call this mosquito shockers but this is actually a citronella plant. It smells just like a citronella candle. You can also incorporate these together in a planter if you want to put them by a pool or patio," Kovar told us.
"Normally we cannot keep citronella and lemon grass in stock because it's gotten so popular over the years.”
Marigolds
Want something with a bit more color? Then work in some marigolds, bugs don't like those either.
"They come in a variety of colors,” Kovar explained. “You can get them in oranges, yellows and then some of them are even tricolor. They'll definitely give you a nice bloom if you want to add some bloom into your landscape."
Mints and herbs
Those are the big three - lemon grass, citronella, and marigolds, but there are other plants that can provide some protection.
Basically any mint, certain flowers like geraniums and pennyroyals, and also many herbs.
Of course, none of those are a silver bullet for the little blood suckers, but they are another weapon in the ongoing fight against skeeters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.