Getting your yard to pop, buzz, and flutter. That's the goal of planting with an eye towards pollinators.
"Not only is it a pretty flower but it’s made up of several different, it’s called a composite flower where it has several different flowers put together so there’s all these little tiny flowers here that provide a nectar source."
Seth Allen at Mobile Botanical Gardens is showing off one of his favorite flowers in their pollinator garden, the native Alabama oxhide daisy. It also happens to provide food to many species.
Bringing in the insects and birds
The pollinator garden also has a large variety of other pollinating blooms like the hot lips salvia.
"One of the things you want to consider is not just the shape of the flower but the coloration. Flowers like this that are red and have that tubular shape are some of the ones that hummingbirds are more attracted too," Allen told us.
Year-around possibilities
Their pollinator garden can give you ideas not just for the spring, but for all seasons. After all, wildlife needs to eat year-around.
"So this is a goldenrod,” Allen showed us. “This is one of the common plants you see on the side of the road in the fall blooming and it’s something a lot of people shy away from planting because it almost seems like a weed but it’s a really great nectar source for pollinators your bees and your fall insects when there is not as much blooming. "
Shelter, pollen, food
Allen says butterflies and other pollinators also need the shelter of shrubs near the blooms. While their larva need certain plants to eat as well. With a little forethought you can create an entire ecosystem right in your yard.
If planting an entire pollinator garden sounds like too much work you can plant something like a bottle brush tree. It’s a shrubby tree that grows quite large and gets covered with a lot of blooms that the bees and butterflies just love.
So create a buffet or a snack, either way you'll help nature to keep buzzing.
No pesticides!
Allen also warns you'll have to stay away from the pesticides if you want your own pollinator garden. Chemicals don't discriminate.
