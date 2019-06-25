Do you have some old electronics taking up space in your house? It's easy to donate those items for a good cause.
Ransom Ministries
Since 2010 Ransom Ministries has helped people suffering from addiction. For years, founder Matt Armbruster, fed folks in his Ransom Cafes, but in time he came to feel it wasn't enough. He wanted to do more to get people back and contributing to society. So this past January he turned to electronic recycling.
"I started this job training because I saw that we couldn't just keep feeding them. If all I did was feed people that was going to keep them where they were. I had to figure out how we could get people to move beyond that," Armbruster said.
Working on a paycheck
The workers who come through the program learn some job skills, but more importantly they learn what it takes to hold a job and earn a paycheck as they do it.
"I'm a firm believer that if we just keep giving handouts to people they are going to stay right where they are instead they want to do something we just need to give them the tools to do it. That's what this job training is to give them the tools they need to be successful employee but most of all a successful person in our community," Armbruster told us.
Armbruster said seeing someone succeed makes the whole enterprise worthwhile.
"To see someone whose been struggling their whole life to make it or to have been going in and out of prison or in and out of addiction to see them move on there's nothing like it."
320 S Craft Highway
You can help by dropping off your old electronics at their Chickasaw facility on South Craft Highway. They take in nearly anything with a cord, except for old-school C-R-T TVs. They'll break down those electronics, sell the parts that have value, and keep the program rolling.
"We also will pick up large quantities so if there's a business that has a lot of stuff we'll come pick it up,” Armbruster said.
