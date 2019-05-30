It's time to get picking! It's blueberry season along the gulf coast!
Brian Keller, owner of Oak Hill Produce in Grand Bay, told us "It’s really kind of like a family reunion when we open up because you know the day-to-day if the week there’s a lot of folks you don’t run into but it’s kind of a gathering place. We see the same folks. It’s fun."
For a decade has also kept a few acres of blueberries growing on his farm.
"For the next month or so is my favorite time of year," Keller said.
Don’t procrastinate!
Blueberries have a short season. If you want some hand-picked fresh berries you can't procrastinate or they'll be gone.
"We have different varieties so we do try to stagger how they come in so we can extend the season a little bit but still you only get four to six weeks of good picking," Keller told us.
Blueberry recipes
When you pick a bunch of blueberries you’re going to have to find something to do with them so here are a few recipes:
Overnight blueberry french toast
Those sound good, but it’s hard to beat the fresh ones right off the bush.
"You can’t beat a fresh picked berry,” Keller said. “You know the ones you get in the store are good quality but you don’t know how long they’ve been refrigerated, they’ve been in transit and even these tomorrow, once they’re picked won’t taste as good as they do today."
So get the family and get picking! Blueberry season is on the clock!
