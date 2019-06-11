Recently the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released a new product. It’s called the Coastal Flood Inundation Dashboard. It brings together a bunch of coastal flooding information. This information has always been available, just never all in one place.
Current hazards
If there was a current situation like a tropical system, you can add that system, the track, the forecast, as well as all the storm surges watches and warnings right down the street level. So you would know exactly what your area would be experiencing.
Future hazards
Not only can it do what’s currently happening. It can also look into the future. You can toggle on astronomical high tides. Try that for Miami Beach. You will see how many roads get flooded just during an astronomical high tide.
Also, you can look at sea level rise. There’s a little slider that you can change how many feet of rise you want to research for your area. Try just two feet for the west end of Dauphin Island. You’ll see that it turns into a series of sandbars. Also, the causeway and other low-lying roads leading to the island would have major issues.
Link below
So there’s a lot you can do with the Coastal Flood Inundation Dashboard. It’s a great tool to assess the risk of your home, your property, and your community to coastal flooding of all types.
