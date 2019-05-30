Summer heat means summer veggies! Many grow well in our area, but some can be a hassle.
At Oak Hill Farms, Brian Keller said, "We grow three different varieties of the big tomatoes... the slicers."
Keller has row after row of summer veggies. Your back yard won't look like his farm, but you don't have to have acres of land to grow your own produce.
What to grow?
Tomatoes are a staple of many backyard gardens in our area but Keller told us they’re pretty hard to deal with and there are some other veggies that are easier to grow.
"Tomatoes are hard to grow. They’re temperamental. They like steady," said Keller
Squash for the win!
Keller says for your garden, summer squash is a better bet.
Keller showed us his rows of yellow squash and told us, "We grow Gentry. We grow this same squash every year. It’s a really good producer. It likes our area. It produces heavy."
All types of squashes grow well in our area. You can try pattypan, zucchini, or many other varieties.
Gumbo!
Keller also told us a local favorite, okra, is nearly foolproof.
"The good thing about okra is that it really tolerates our heat and humidity well and it will produce literally all summer. The key is you need to keep it picked and it’ll keep producing," Keller said.
Keller told us it's that constant picking that's the key to producing lots of produce.
"We pick every day, what’s ready, get it off the vine and it keeps things producing better."
