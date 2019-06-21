The crystal blue water of a swimming pool is one of the best ways to beat the summer heat on the Gulf Coast, but with the fun comes danger. Each year 350 young children drown in backyard pools. It can happen quickly, in most cases children are out of sight less than five minutes.
Parental supervision
Red Cross certified instructor, Kelly Simmons, has been teaching children to swim for more than two decades. She said the first line of defense is an attentive parent.
"The biggest thing is to always watch your child,” Simmons said. “You never know. Children drown in a matter of seconds. Teach them how to swim and be an observant parent."
Get lessons
But even the most watchful parents can lose track of their children, and since drowning is often silent, lessons from an early age can save their lives.
"We teach them when they fall in to get to the wall. The wall is their safe place. If they fall in that's where they have to go," Simmons said.
Simply learning how to get back to the wall is the first step in pool safety.
"Kids need to learn how to kick,” Simmons explained. “That's their powerhouse. They're able to get to the wall the easiest using their legs. We do a lot of floating on their back. If they fall in to be able to turn themselves on their back to be able to keep their breath."
For small children, swimming lessons can be scary, but Simmons uses patience and pushes through the tears.
"I'd rather them cry now, meaning them being upset learning how to swim, then me cry later as a parent and that's just really something that's stuck with me."
And think of this; swimming lessons are one of the few things you can get your child that may save their life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.