MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police are on the scene of a robbery at a Waffle House on Moffett Road at University Boulevard early Friday morning.
In the 5 a.m. hour, police cars are also in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant across the street.
We are still trying to get information and hopefully will know more soon.
You may remember a Waffle House in Grand Bay was robbed last Friday, and the robbers forced the employees to strip and then locked them inside an office.
