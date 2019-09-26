MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A 6-year-old is in the hospital on Thursday, two days after his mom said a car hit him and did not stop.
Judy Sylvester is pleading for the driver responsible to come forward as her 6-year-old is being treated at USA Children's and Women's Hospital.
“Hearing what happened, my heart dropped,” she said.
It was Sylvester's worst nightmare.
“The lady, whoever it was, a white Honda hit him kept going,” she said. “Broke his leg in 3 places, in his right leg.”
Her 6-year-old, Willie Dees, is still in the hospital after she said he was hit crossing the road near Denton Magnet School after getting dropped off by a bus after tutoring on Tuesday.
“For a person to hit him and not care what happened or how he's feeling or anything like that, I’m furious at the situation,” Sylvester said.
Willie had to get a rod put in his leg and his mom said he is in a lot of pain.
“A witness that stopped, thank God they did stop because one guy said after she hit him, he almost hit him if he wouldn't have swerved, he would have ran him over too,” Sylvester said.
Willie was rushed to the hospital before police got to the scene to investigate, as of now a report has not been taken.
Once Willie is released from the hospital, he will have to go to physical therapy for several months.
