‘Moms Demand Action’ rallied in Fairhope Saturday demanding stricter gun laws to try and prevent mass shootings.
A bold statement was made during the rally which was attended by nearly 100, all demanding stricter laws on gun control.
With questions such as, is this the kind of world we want our kids to live in asked during the event, the participants all had one common goal.
Today's event is part of a nationwide effort by 'Moms Demand Action' to plead for action by senators who are back home for recess.
