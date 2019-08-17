FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Moms Demand Action rallied in Fairhope Saturday demanding stricter gun laws to try and prevent mass shootings.
The event is part of a nationwide effort by Moms Demand Action to advocate for background checks on all gun sales and the passage of Red Flag laws while U.S. Senators are home for recess.
“The truth is you can do anything and you know there is some movement," Meredith Portman said. "Trump is acknowledging that things need to be done. Don’t feel like this has to be the way the future is forever.”
Nearly 100 people, both women and men, attended the event.
Prior to holding signs on the Magnolia Avenue sidewalk, event organizers gave a message pushing for legislative action and the attendees gathered for a moment of silence in remembrance of those who lost their life in shootings.
