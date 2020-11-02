Monday night deadline for absentee voters casting ballot in person

A record number of Americans are casting their votes early this year, with most of them voting absentee.
That includes right here in Baldwin County, where early voters were lined up outside the county courthouse Monday morning to turn in their ballots in person before the deadline.
Some say getting it out of the way early is giving them extra peace of mind.
"I just wanted to make sure that my vote got in in case I ran into any trouble on election day," said Anna Wilson, a first time absentee voter.
Others are going the absentee route to avoid hitting crowded polls during the pandemic.
"Its going to be indoors, its going to be quite crowded I'm sure tomorrow, and our preference was just hand them off and leave instead of having to wait in line and do that," said Don Garrett, another early voter in Baldwin County.
Another trend officials are seeing are record numbers of young, first time voters finding their voice.
"I honestly think Gen Z is going to come out, and we're going to come out in numbers, and I think we're going to surprise some people. I think we are passionate about certain things, and we need our voice to be heard and for adults to take us seriously," said Wilson, a college student.
Its too late now to request an absentee ballot, but never too late to get informed and exercise your right to vote on Election Day in person.
The deadline to turn in your absentee ballot in person is the close of business Monday.
If you mailed your ballot, it must arrive by noon on election day to be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.