MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Monday night marks the beginning of a big week ahead. Mardi Gras parades will be rolling nearly every day and thousands headed downtown for yet another big parade.

Order of Venus and Order of Many Faces took over downtown Monday night. Thousands lined the streets, trying to catch all the goodies they can.

Mobile natives were excited to be back celebrating.

“It’s cool to get out of the house finally and enjoy the good weather, and the fun of everything,” said Mark Wicks.

For another woman born and raised in Mobile, she’s just now getting into the Mardi Gras spirit.

“I’ve had friends that have grown up going to every one of the parades, and they were telling me I have to go, and I just never did,” said Abigail Brock. “Finally, here I am 24 years later, and it’s been really neat. I’ve enjoyed it.”

She even brought a friend along for the ride.

“This is only my second time,” said Tabitha Henderson. “First time, she dragged me out, so this has definitely been interesting. I love all of the lights and the colors, and like she said, the people who come out are just a lot of fun.”

From marching bands, flame throwers, and plenty of beads, this week’s Mardi Gras fun was off to a great start.

According to Mobile Police, 9,100 people were in attendance. Parades are rolling all week, except Wednesday. The next one is Tuesday night at 6:30.