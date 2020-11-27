MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was already out on bond after shooting his son in February is back behind bars and facing a murder charge.
Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright announced the arrest of Steven Curtis Stabler on Friday.
According to officials, Stabler forced his way into a residence in the Franklin Community and fatally shot Shane Powell on the night of November 26.
Stabler's bond is set at $750,000. Officials say a bond revocation will be sought because Stabler was already out on bond after the February shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.