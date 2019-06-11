Monroe County Deputy Killed in Crash while responding to a burglary call

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a fellow officer.
Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright posted on Facebook that Deputy Julius "Jay" Dailey was killed in a crash while responding to a burglary in progress call.
“Anyone that knew Jay knew that he was full of life. He was easily recognized by the big smile he kept on his face. Please keep Jay's young daughter, his family, his friends, our communities, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”
The accident happen around midnight on AL 41 just north of Monroeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.