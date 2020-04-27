MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Monroe County man is in jail on a murder charge after investigators said he killed his wife.
Angela Lee Sigler was found dead at her home on Bailey Road in the Megargel community on Sunday, April 26.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Sigler was killed by blunt force trauma during a domestic violence incident.
The victim's husband, William Brent Sigler, was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
