MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The public school system in Monroe County has placed buses in several areas throughout the county for students to connect to internet Wi-Fi.
If you have a school-issued device it will connect automatically.
The Board of Education sent this message to parents and students:
"Please be mindful and thankful of the kindness these businesses, churches, and individuals have shown us in allowing us to park these buses. We ask that as you drive up to the buses to keep the area neat and clean. Also, please do not enter the buses. The buses will remained parked there so that parents can bring students after they get off work in the evenings."
More locations are planned, but currently these are the locations:
- YMCA
- BD&S parking lot
- Vredenburgh Town Hall
- Murphy Park in Excel
- Excel Assembly Church
- Broughton's Store on HWY 84
- Finchburg Grocery
- Beat 1 Fire Station near Eliska
- Placing buses in these locations Monday, August 24th:
- Antioch Missionary Baptist Church #1 near Tunnel Springs on Cty Rd 42
- Peterman Baptist Church
- Fountain area at 3545 Old Salem Creek Rd (vacant lot next to Harry and Betty Madison's house)
- Coleman Assembly of God
- Bethel Baptist Church
- Goodway Baptist Church
