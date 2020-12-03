MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Willie Lee Richardson.
The 71-year-old Richardson may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. Family last spoke to him on Nov. 28 at about 8:40 a.m.
Richardson was last known to be in Monroeville. He is a black man, with gray or partially gray hair, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Lee Richardson, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-2635 or call 911.
