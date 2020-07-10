UPDATE: According to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright, bond has been set for Simpson at $1.5 million.
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. --A Monroe County woman’s husband, Joshua Simpson, is charged with murder in her death, according to the sheriff there.
Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright told FOX10 News the cause of Stephanie Rivers Simpson's death was strangulation.
Simpson’s body was discovered Wednesday night in a shallow grave.
