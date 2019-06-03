FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned at DeSoto State Park, the second death at the park within a week.
News outlets report the drowning death happened Friday evening. Authorities identified the man as 20-year-old Franklin Banks of Monroeville.
The death comes less than a week after a Georgia man died after jumping from a cliff into the falls at the park.
Forty-year-old Joseph Nicolas Cantrell drowned at the falls on Memorial Day. Witnesses told rescue crews that he jumped into the falls and did not surface.
The park is located atop Lookout Mountain in northeast Alabama.
