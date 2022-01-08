MONROE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- A Monroeville man died Friday in Monroe County after the SUV in which he was riding hit a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers with ALEA said Thomas E. Montgomery, 54, was a passenger in the 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe that left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree around 4:28 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred on Drewery Road, in Monroe County, about 3.5 miles east of Monroeville.
State troopers said Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities gave no information on the condition of the driver, a 41-year-old man from Mexia.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.