MONROE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- A Monroeville man died Friday in Monroe County after the SUV in which he was riding hit a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with ALEA said Thomas E. Montgomery, 54, was a passenger in the 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe that left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree around 4:28 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred on Drewery Road, in Monroe County, about 3.5 miles east of Monroeville.

State troopers said Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities gave no information on the condition of the driver, a 41-year-old man from Mexia.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.