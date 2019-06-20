Supporter: Moore to jump into U.S. Senate race in Alabama Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore will jump into the race for a U.S. Sena…

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore made it official Thursday – he’s in for a rematch with Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Moore said at a news conference in Montgomery confirmed his candidacy and depicted himself as the victim of a bipartisan “smear campaign” aimed at pushing out a conservative Christian voice.

“I think never before in the history of our state, the history of our nation, has there been such an outcry of opposition and favoritism, about running for the Senate race,” he said.

Moore pointed to news report indicating that the National Republican Senate Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, that “no stone would be left unturned” as it relates to the former judge’s background.

“In other words, the NRSC is planning to do a smear campaign,” he said.

Before a rematch of the 2017 special election can occur, however, Moore must first win the Republican primary. He faces U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state Sen. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill also has indicated that he likely will run in the GOP primary.

For his part, Jones told reporters on a conference call Thursday that he would not address Thursday’s announcement but promised his campaign would issue a statement.

“I know you are all interested in what I’ve got to say about all the folks who may or may not be running for the Senate in 2020, but I’ve said before, I really can’t comment in these official calls,” he said.

Jones said his focus is on his official duties, “regardless of who is in the political race and who is not in the political race.”

The senator tweeted from his personal account that "it looks like my opponent will either be extremist Roy Moore or an extremist handpicked by (Senate Majority Leader" Mitch McConnell to be part of his legislative graveyard team. Let’s get to work so we can get things done!"

On his campaign Facebook page, Jones wrote, "Roy Moore? Really? Here we go again." Then he solicited campaign contributions. Moore has been a controversial figure in Alabama politics for more than two decades, and the lightning rod he carries has only grown more electric. In the middle of his campaign against Jones – in a race called after then-Sen. Jeff Sessions became U.S. attorney general – The Washington Post published allegations from multiple women that Moore had acted inappropriately with them when they were teenagers.

Moore denied the accusations, but they sunk his campaign, albeit in a very close final tally. Jones became the first Democrat in a generation to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

Most political analysts consider Jones vulnerable in deep red Alabama. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics both rate the race as a tossup in the early stages. Inside Elections handicaps it as “leans Republican.”

In a closely divided Senate – Republicans currently hold a 53-27 advantage – Alabama figures to factor prominently in next year’s battle for control of the chamber.

Moore outlined in broad terms the issues he would run on, including borders security, support for the Second Amendment right to bear arms, defending the Constitution and fighting abortion.

Moore argued he would have won the 2017 race had it not been for program funded by wealthy progressives to persuade Republican voters to cast write-in votes. That effort, dubbed Project Birmingham, mimicked the tactics of Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election, setting up a bogus Facebook page and automated Twitter “bots” that amplified the message.

“Everybody in Alabama knows that last election in 2017 was fraudulent,” he said.

During his talk with Alabama reporters, Jones hit a number of other topics: