The start of the holiday weekend did not bring good news about COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
The Mobile County Health Department reported 102 new cases Friday.
This makes the 6th day in a row reported cases have been over 100.
And Thursday, Dr. Rendi Murphree said the department continues to get complaints about workers not wearing face masks at restaurants and other establishments.
Murphree said, "Just using ISComplaints@mchd.org e-mail address, there have been 64 complaints just to that e mail address, and we have a couple of others that we are receiving complaints on."
Murphree said when the department gets complaints, officials contact the business owner and make sure they're informed about requirements.
The health department also reported Friday no additional deaths, standing at 138, two additional hospitalizations and the percentage of "Presumed Recovered" at just under 54 percent.
