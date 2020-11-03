MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Some voters in West Mobile told FOX10 News they had to wait three hours to cast their ballot at the Abba Shrine on Hitt Road.
Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis said more equipment and poll workers were sent to the precinct to speed up the process. Davis said the Abba Shrine has been the busiest voting center in the county.
According to Davis, there have been no problems with voting machines, there has just been a huge turnout.
