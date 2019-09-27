Baldwin County, Ala. (WALA)-- Baldwin County foresters say they’ve been overwhelmed with the number of fires recently.
"A small 10 acre fire could easily cause a massive pile-up on the interstate."
Thankfully that wasn't the case Friday in Baldwin County, where firefighters contained a 10-acre fire just off I-10 on the Wilcox exit.
During this severe drought crews say it doesn't take much to cause a large wildfire.
"A lot of this is just carelessness and deliberateness on other people's behalf."
Baldwin County forester, Rickey Fields, says response could become an issue during this desperate time since multiple fires could be burning at once.
"We had a fire in the north end of the county that we just left. We were packing up so our response time today on this fire was crucial."
Though there are still small spots burning crews tell me this fire is contained and they say during this very hot and dry time it's really important for people to be extra careful outdoors because fires like this are not likely to start on their own.
Fortunately, homes in the area weren't affected, but residents are still worried.
Manuel Pena just bought property out here and rushed over as quickly as he could.
"You have to be conscious cause if you don't it turns back and bites you or chokes you," said Pena.
Though the cause of today's fire is not yet known, fields says the majority of fires they respond to are caused by people.
Fields says they'll be monitoring recent fires through the weekend for hot spots.
He anticipates things getting worse, since we're moving from this drought to the driest month of the year in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.