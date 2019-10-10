Jackson County Sheriff's investigators have arrested two more St. Martin Middle School students for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the school.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says the charges against the 13-year-old boys are in connection with the threats made Tuesday, October 8. The latest arrests occurred Thursday, October 10, morning at the school.
To date, five juveniles have been charged with making terrorist threats against the middle school.
According to authorities, these are considered felony offenses.
