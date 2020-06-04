Small businesses in Mobile County could be getting more money to help with the effects of COVID-19.
The Mobile County Commission is looking at creating a Small Business Relief Grant Program to provide money to small businesses experiencing financial hardship with the public health crisis.
A special committee of five people would be in charge of the program.
How much money would be available?
At a planning meeting Thursday morning, commissioners discussed a resolution authorizing the creation of the program and providing up to $1 million to fund the Small Business Relief Grant Program with funding of the first $500,000 to be paid from Industrial Development Authority funds and, the remaining funds, if necessary, from the Mobile County General Fund.
No details yet on the criteria for distributing money.
The commission is expected to talk more about the proposal next week.
