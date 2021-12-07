MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The trial of a man accused of attacking a woman in a downtown Mobile parking garage remains delayed after a judge ordered further psychiatric evaluation.
Douglas Dunson is charged with attempted rape and assaulting a woman in the RSA Tower parking lot more than three years ago.
A judge ordering Dunson to stay at a Tuscaloosa psychiatric hospital for six more months of treatment and evaluation.
The ruling was on a recommendation by the Alabama Department of Mental Halth.
Dunson's next mental evaluation is set for June.
