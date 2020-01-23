More shops and places to stay coming to South Baldwin County

In the coming years, you can expect to see more hotels, restaurants, and shops along the Highway 59 Corridor.
We’re told with sports tourism booming in the area, the demand for more hotels has brought more developers to south Baldwin County.
Gulf Shores, Foley, and Orange Beach have teamed up with investors and the Coastal and South Baldwin Chambers of Commerce to make sure growth in Baldwin County continues.
One of the places you can expect to see growth is the intersection of Highway 59 and 182, or Beach Blvd in Gulf Shores.
We’re told Alvin’s Island is getting a complete update, and just across the street construction continues on the new Surf Style, which officials say will be more than just retail space, with condominiums expected to sit above the shop.
Just across the street from Gulf Place, officials say you can expect work to begin in the coming months on an Embassy Suites with a lounge and rooftop bar.
“Its to really create more of a pedestrian, downtown area, with a similar look and feel of what we have here, the beauty we have here, where you have your retail, and possibly residential sidewalks,” said Greg Alexander, President and CEO of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.
While growth continues in the area, Alexander says Coastal and South Baldwin Chambers are also committed to making sure this continues to be a great place to be for both visitors and locals.
The chambers have now entered their second year of the Gateway Initiative, aiming to build up the local workforce year-round, focusing on apprenticeships and partnerships with youth and local businesses.
