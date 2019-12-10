Buyers beware! Gift card scammers are coming out of the wood works this year and it's expected to get worse this holiday season.
"It's the time of joy and shopping and cheer and gift giving but unfortunately that really opens it up to scammers," said Evey Owen, Interim Director of Communications for AARP Alabama.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), 74 million dollars were lost in gift card and reloadable card scams in the first 3 quarters of 2019.
A recently released survey by AARP said more than 70 percent of adults in the U.S. plan to buy gift cards as presents. It's an easy gift that could present some problems this year.
"Gift card scams are really going to be on the rise. Actually gift cards were the number 1 form of payment during fraud and scams in 2019 so far," Owen said.
Owen doesn't advise against buying gift cards, which is a relief since it's already made the top of many shopping lists, but she suggests you purchase them directly from the retailer.
"If you do have to get one from a kiosk try to get it from the back of the rack and also check to make sure it hasn't been tampered with so it still has the bar code on the back, nothing's been scratched off, nothing's been peeled off," she explained.
Another hot bed for scams this year is online shopping. Owen said 60% of Christmas gift shopping will be done online this year. As for the deals, she said deep discounted prices are red flags. She added, if it's too good to be true, steer clear.
"Always double check the URL and never put your payment information in unless you see the 's' behind 'http.' So you want it to say 'https.' And there's a little icon up by your URL that has a lock on it. Make sure that that's locked because that shows you that it's a secure website, its always good to double check the URL," Owen added.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.