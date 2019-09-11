The students and faculty at Morningside Elementary challenged all students in the Mobile County Public School System to make good choices and good grades in their, "Graduation Challenge."
In a remix of the mega hit, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, the video was produced with the help of MCPSS TV.
MCPSS officials say Morningside Elementary Principal Michelle Dumas wrote the words, the theater department from Murphy High School cut the music and Morningside Elementary took it from there.
Officials say the video also features graduations from all 12 MCPSS high schools as well as Bishop State Community College where you'll see former Second Lady of the United States Jill Biden.
"We want all of our students to make good choices and make good grades, study hard and make those A's," said Director of Communications Rena Philips. "Morningside is calling this a Graduation Challenge. They want all students in elementary, middle and high school to follow the words of the song and to graduate so they will be successful."
Dumas is hoping the challenge goes viral.
"We would love for the Graduation Challenge to go viral on behalf of all of our MCPSS schools. We would like everyone to accept the challenge and share the video so we can pass it on."
