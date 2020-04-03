MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) -- A Moss Point man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of his son-in-law, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says 81-year-old Guy Radar shot George White twice in the chest during an argument at about 8 p.m. Thursday. The shooting took place at a home on Big Point Road where both men lived.
The department says 58-year-old White died on the scene.
Due to his age and physical condition, Radar was released on his own recognizance from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff's department.
Sheriff Mike Ezell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.