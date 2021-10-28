Moss Point, MS. (WALA) -- Charlie Myles remains upbeat after his home was hit by a tornado Wednesday night.

The sunshine revealed the damage left behind. He says it started with two loud bangs.

“As I stood up, there was a second bang. That’s when I realized that a tornado had hit me because they had already told me that we were in the warning area,” Myles said.

According to the National Weather Service, it was an EF-1 tornado with 95 mile per hour winds.

Thursday morning, Myles with help from others cleaned up the debris left behind.

He said several rooms inside of the home were damaged because of the rain, but he’s grateful that it was only possessions that were lost.

And because of that, he keeps a smile on his face.

“God meant for all of us to be happy. I’m looking at that. That’s all replaceable. But life is very valuable to me. I can’t be replaced like that okay,” Myles said.

Unfortunately, a woman was killed when the twister flipped her vehicle multiple times.

As for Myles, he says he’s received over 20 phone calls from people just checking to see if he’s okay.

Some of those people even helped to place a tarp on his roof.

He says, he’s thankful for all of the support.