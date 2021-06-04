Police in Moss Point, Miss., say homicide warrants have been issued for Anthony Rashawn Hunt and Jamichael Jacquiz Jenkins for the shooting death of Devonte Carson on May 27.
Hunt has addresses in Ocean Springs and Moss Point in Mississippi, as well as Bayou La Batre and Prichard in Alabama.
Jenkins has addresses in Moss Point, Miss., as well as Bayou La Batre and Prichard in Alabamaa.
Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say they are accompanied by a woman considered to be a person of interest in the case. She is Nekila Michelle Davis (also known as Moonpie) of Ocean Springs and Moss Point, Miss.
