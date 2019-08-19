HURLEY, Miss. (WALA) -- An Ocean Springs woman and her mother were arrested in Mobile County after investigators said they shot a man in Hurley on Saturday, August 17.
Jackson County deputies said Robert White told them he was at home with his girlfriend, 20-year-old Lillian Shoemaker, when her mother, 38-year-old Rachael Dungan, came over.
According to investigators, Shoemaker and Dungan left the home and White followed them in his car. Deputies said Dungan was driving her vehicle when she pulled a gun out and fired at White. He was hit several times and drove back to his home on Highway 63 in Hurley where his mother called for help.
White was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
U.S. Marshals found Dungan and Shoemaker in Mobile County on Sunday. Both were arrested on aggravated assault charges and are being held in the Mobile County Metro Jail until they can be taken back to Jackson County.
