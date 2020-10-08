MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mother was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after police say two small children were left home alone.
According to police, 24-year-old Moeshia Moore was taken into custody after her children, ages two and three, were found alone inside of an apartment at Hounds Run Apartments on Sperry Road.
They say officers were called to the apartment complex at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7. They say Moore told officers that she left home at approximately 2 p.m. to go to the grocery store.
Police say neighbors told the responding officers that it wasn't the first time it happened. DHR responded to the scene and took custody of the two juveniles.
