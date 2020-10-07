MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at approximately 5:40 a.m., police responded to The Estates at Lafayette Square, 900 Downtowner Boulevard, in reference to a person stabbed.
They say upon arrival, officers located the victim lying on the ground suffering from a stab wound.
Police identified the male victim as 26-year-old Dominic Stallworth.
Stallworth was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators determined that Stallworth's mother, 41-year-old Teresa Stallworth, was responsible for his death. The mother has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.