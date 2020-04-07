OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office today arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman in connection with the shooting death of her five-month-old son.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Maria Rodriguez-Barnes. She is charged with first degree premeditated murder.
Deputies were called to the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m. March 25th by a crew of workers who saw Barnes outside her Nissan pickup truck shortly after she shot herself in the torso.
Officials say they then discovered five month old Jaxxon Rodriguez-Barnes seated in the left rear floorboard of the truck, slumped over a pillow. He had been shot once in the chest. A search warrant turned up a 9 mm handgun, shell casings, and handwritten notes inside the vehicle.
According to deputies, Rodriguez-Barnes had also texted and emailed family members about her pending plans in connection to the infant and herself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.