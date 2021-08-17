Pensacola, Fla (WALA) - According to Pensacola police Jessica Bortle took her 14-year-old daughter Jasmine Singletary to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital on July 8th 2021 for an infection at which time she was admitted to the hospital.

Pensacola Police said that on July 13th Jessica Bortle and Jasmine’s grandmother were in the hospital room with Jasmine. Jasmine unexpectedly lost consciousness and stopped breathing. Hospital staff began life saving procedures, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

On July 21st, An autopsy was conducted on 14-year-old Jasmine Singletary by The Pensacola Medical Examiner’s Office. The autopsy showed that Jasmine had suffered massive injuries to her ribs and her liver. Injuries that were not present when she was admitted to the hospital.

The Medical Examiner indicated that the injuries were so severe that Jasmine would have died only minutes after receiving them, and that they had to have occurred while Jasmine was confined to her hospital bed.

Pensacola Police Investigators interviewed Jasmine’s mother, Jessica Bortle, and determined that the injuries that caused the death of Jasmine were committed by her mother. Jessica Bortle has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her daughter.