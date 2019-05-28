MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An Elberta woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly crash in Mobile in 2016.
Kayla Raymond was indicted more than two years after the wreck. According to court documents, Raymond was driving while she was high on meth with her three children in the car.
Investigators said she was swerving and ended up crashing into another car on Old Pascagoula Road. Her daughter, eight-year-old Kendall Wiseman, was killed and the two other children were hurt.
Court documents said the children were not wearing seat belts.
Raymond bonded out of jail Monday just a few hours after she was arrested.
