The May 2019 Baldwin County grand jury indicted Jordan Rice for capital murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of her 13-month-old daughter in May of 2018.
Robert Rice, the child's father, was indicted for manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.
Officials say the indictments are the culmination of a yearlong investigation involving the Baldwin County Sheriff's office, the United States Air Force and the Baldwin County District Attorney's office.
According to authorities, the evening of May 24, 2018, officers responded to a call in Robertsdale of a "1-year-old child found deceased in a recreational vehicle-type trailer off of Patterson Road near the Styx River community."
Deputies found 13-month-old, Violet Rice in a small chair on the floor of the RV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other children were also in the vehicle with the deceased child. They were identified as siblings ages three and six.
The two other children on the scene were taken into custody by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and turned over to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
