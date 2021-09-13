DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- A mother is getting ready to bury her 14-year-old son after he drowned in the gulf earlier this month.

The family was in Destin after evacuating Louisiana due to Ida. The teen, Gary Badon got caught in a rip current.

Monday, the teen’s mother shared the heartbreaking story.

"He was like Gary, Gary. We can’t find Gary. He’s in the water. We immediately jetted out to the beach,” Theodora Myers said.

Myers recalls a terrifying 48 hours when her son Gary went missing on the beach. She says he was an amazing young man before this awful tragedy struck her family.

“Everyone is hurt because everyone loved my baby. To know him is to love him. He was so mannerable and so funny. Like I said, to know him is to love him,” Myers said.

“It was something that I hope I never have to see again. It was bad. It was really bad,” Felisha Coyner said.

Coyner met Theodora on the beach that tragic afternoon. Now she’s leading efforts to make sure that Gary has a proper burial

“The ocean was very loud, but you could hear her screams and her cries over the waves. My heart just broke,” Coyner said.

A GoFundMe page organized by Felisha has already passed 5-thousand dollars towards a ten-thousand-dollar goal.

It’s something that Theodora appreciates very much.

“My support system is so strong. They were all out there. They prayed for me. Even people I never met were walking up to me telling me that they were sorry for my loss. We prayed together," Myers said.

And you can visit that GoFundMe page by clicking this link.