MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just hours after she was shot twice in the neck by a woman she’s known since she was born, 5-year-old Zendaya Cook was standing on her own inside of her hospital room-- proving she is a fighter.

“She knew that Tronisha shot something at her neck and it hurted.”

Zendaya’s mother, Kaneesha Crenshaw, says her three daughters were eating lunch when she heard what sounded like a pop, not realizing it was a gunshot.

“We go back in the room, finished eating and we heard another balloon pop, my baby came in there running and crying saying Tronisha shot her in her neck with something,” she said.

Crenshaw says the suspect, Tronisha Ellis, had been over to borrow scissors and left the home.

She had no idea Ellis had returned during lunch time.

Crenshaw didn’t immediately see where Zendaya was shot, by this time Ellis was outside of the house.

Crenshaw locked the doors and called 911 when she saw the gun in Ellis’ hand.

“My baby was still crying so I was like let me see again, let me see again...she had two holes in her neck, she was bleeding.”

The young girl was shot twice, in the side and back of her neck, allegedly by Ellis.

Crenshaw says she has no words for the woman she considered a friend since elementary school.

Chief Lawrence Battiste says Ellis has mental health issues.

Crenshaw says that’s no excuse for the pain she put her child through.

“People have issues but ain't no coming back from shooting my child.. ain't no coming back from that.”

A traumatic experience for the young girl-- three days shy of her 6th birthday-- a blessing that she only needed stitches.

Crenshaw says her daughter hasn’t been able to say much about what happened since it hurts too much for her to talk.

She expects she’ll be released from the hospital within the next few days.

Thankfully, her other daughters, ages 8 and 9, were not hurt.